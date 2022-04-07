The successes for Mexican soccer players continue to fall thanks to the Liga MX Femenil and the work that is being done in the National Team, and on this occasion, the prize was the inclusion of several Mexican players in the CONCACAF ideal XI.
This week, the CONCACAF Awards were announced, where the best XI of 2021 would be presented and the players of the year would be recognized in both men’s and women’s, with the winner in the women’s branch being Crystal Dunn, selected from the United States who currently She is out of the courts because she is about to become a mother.
Despite not being a Mexican the winner of said award, it was not one, but 4 soccer players from the Tri Femenil who obtained recognition by being included in the ideal XI of CONCACAF.
These players were Rebeca Bernal, captain and defender of the Rayadas de Monterrey, Stephany Mayor, striker of Tigres Femenil, Alicia Cervantes, Chivas Femenil’s all-time top scorer and Itzel González, who was a goalkeeper for Xolos Femenil until now when she joined the ranks from Sevilla in a historic transfer to Spanish football.
Without a doubt, it is a great recognition for ours to be part of this list and speaks highly of the great work that is being carried out in our Women’s MX League. Even today, according to the IFFHS Ranking, several Mexicans are among the best scorers in the world in 2022, including Stephany Mayor, Katty Martínez, Charlyn Corral and, of course, Alicia Cervantes. Taking into account his goals both in clubs and in the National Team.
Without a doubt, our soccer continues to give people something to talk about and continues to be on the right track, hoping that it will continue to grow and provide more opportunities for Mexican soccer players to stand out and shine as they should.
