WITHIN THE WORLD TOP 1⃣1⃣! ??

4⃣ scorers of the #LigaBBVAMXFemenil are among the top 11 worldwide according to @Ranking_IFFHS taking into account goals with club and national team until March 31??

What is the goal you most remember from them at the moment? ? pic.twitter.com/TruSRNZvpj

– LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) April 7, 2022