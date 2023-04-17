According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the majority of Mexican families are in debtand in case of an unforeseen event, prefer to resort to loans with friends or family instead of going to a bank.

In Mexico, 57% of the population has debts, which is equivalent to 21 million people with a total debt valued at 1.6 trillion pesos.

It is important to note that only 5% of these debts are linked to the purchase of a home, while most of them correspond to credit cards, bank loans and personal loans.

The data reveals that the segment with the highest consumer delinquencies is personal loans. Despite the fact that more than 90% of Mexicans do not feel excessively indebted, they recognize that it is only enough for what is necessary or not even for that.

In case of facing an unforeseen economic situation, 64.9% of Mexicans resort to loans from family and friends, while only 17% resort to banking to take bank loans.

Financial education could be the key to avoiding debt and delinquency in Mexico. This should be focused on providing tools to manage money responsibly, develop a savings culture, understand the real value of loans and the importance of maintaining a good credit rating.

It is important to highlight that financial education should not only be for adults, but also for young people, who can acquire healthy financial habits and values ​​from an early age.