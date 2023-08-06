The students of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Ana Paula Jiménez Díaz (Faculty of Sciences) and Leonardo Míkel Cervantes Mateos (Faculty of Engineering) obtained a bronze medal in the 30th International Mathematics Competition for University Students (IMC, for their acronym in English).

Founded in 1994, it is the most important Olympics of this academic level in the world in the field, organized by University College London. The contest is aimed at university students of any career who meet the selective exams implemented by their schools. On this occasion, the venue was the American University in Bulgaria, in the city of Blagoevgrad, where more than 200 universities from around 50 countries from all continents participated, with the presence of 392 young people enthusiastic about mathematics.

Ana Paula and Leonardo Míkel were part of the team that represented Mexico. His colleagues were Sebastián Gallegos Rodríguez, from the University of Guanajuato, and Héctor de Jesús García Escamilla, from the Autonomous University of Querétaro, who received a participation certificate.

On behalf of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) attended Efraín Villarreal Arreola and Jonathan Raymundo Torres Cárdenas, who received honorable mention; as well as Dayra Hernández Rodríguez, Ricardo Daniel Puente Sáenz and Irving Virgilio de los Santos Tamez, who were awarded a participation certificate. Both teams were led by Professor Liliana Alanís López, from UANL.

Ana Paula Jiménez Díaz is the first female UNAM student to compete in the university IMC, while Leonardo Míkel Cervantes Mateos is the second student from the Faculty of Engineering (FI) to attend this Olympics; the first was Orlando Porfirio Jiménez Jiménez who in 2022 obtained an honorable mention.

Jiménez and Cervantes have a long history in international mathematics competitions, trained by the coaches of the Mexican Mathematical Olympiad (OMM), an academic program of the Mexican Mathematical Society aimed at pre-university children and youth. In 2020 Ana Paula was recognized at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), which took place in England, as the best competitor in North America and one of the five best in the world, for which she received the Maryam Mirzakhani Special Award.

Cervantes Mateos is studying for a degree in computing at FI and also participates in competitive programming contests. He started at the age of 10 at the WMO. His first international competition was in 2019, when he was in the third year of secondary school, at the International Mathematics Competition for primary and secondary students that took place in South Africa, in which he won an individual silver and team gold medal. Last year he achieved a bronze medal at the IMO based in Norway and a silver medal at the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad.

The two young people from Mexico City are part of the group of trainers of the new generations of children and young people who like mathematics throughout the country, convened by the WMO, a seedbed that has made Mexico recognized among the international community. as an “emerging power in mathematics”.

The first participation of students from the highest house of studies in this international competition was in 2011, most of them coming from the mathematics career of the Faculty of Sciences. In 2014 Ian Andrei Gleason Freidberg achieved the first gold for the UNAM, an award that in the following years they obtained: Óscar Samuel Henney Arthur (2017), Leonardo Ariel García Morán (2018) and José Ramón Tuirán Rangel (2020), the same year in the that Maximiliano Sánchez Garza from UANL also won the gold medal.