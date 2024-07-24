Guatemala, Guatemala.- Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo confirmed on Wednesday that nearly 600 Mexicans have crossed the Guatemalan border in search of refuge, fleeing the violence that is ravaging southern Mexico.

Mexican refugees have reportedly reached at least two communities in the neighbouring country and now number around 580 people, including children, women, men and the elderly.

Arévalo explained at a press conference during a visit to the construction of a hospital in the department of Sololá that the Mexican families who crossed the border “are escaping the confrontation between groups that is taking place on the Mexican side.”

They began arriving Tuesday from Chiapas to various points in the municipality of Cuilco, in the Huehuetenango department of Guatemala, according to what the Executive Secretariat of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), which is part of the group of institutions that will provide care to the displaced people, told The Associated Press.

On the Mexican side, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Chiapas, a state where violence has skyrocketed due to disputes between organizations related to drug trafficking, said it had not received reports of displacement in the area.

Neither the Mexican Foreign Ministry nor the National Guard immediately responded to a request for comment about Mexicans fleeing and seeking refuge in Guatemala.

For its part, the Guatemalan Government, said President Arévalo, is coordinating care for them through the Ministry of Defense and local authorities of the department of Huehuetenango and the Municipality of Cuilco.

According to a report obtained by AP on the care provided to Mexican refugees in Guatemala, displaced families said they had decided to abandon their homes due to food shortages and conflicts between organized crime groups in the area.