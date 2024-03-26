Mexico City.- For 17 years, a group of researchers from the Universidad Veracruzana (UV) has brought the dissemination of neuroscience to spaces such as schools, public squares, museums and galleries.

This as part of World Brain Week, a global initiative that this year took place from March 11 to 15, where in addition to talks by established scientists, the Brain Research Institute (Iice) of the UV usually integrates its students from postgraduate course with demonstration tables of a playful nature.

“Our students learn to carry out these dissemination activities by going to explain to a child what a neuron is, how they communicate with each other; what if hormones; what if a disease, or something as simple as language: what does my brain so that I can be speaking right now, or what does it do so that I can be listening, processing information and understanding.

“I consider that as an Institute we have had a positive impact not only in the training of human resources, and not only in research or the production of scientific articles, but also in dissemination with this Brain Week event,” he highlights. In a remote interview, researcher Luis Isauro García Hernández, director of the IICE.

And, says the biologist and doctor in Neuroethology from the UV, he and his colleagues joined this commemoration that originated in the United States a couple of years before they launched the Neurobiology Program, attached to the General Directorate of Research at the UV, in 2009, which would eventually evolve into what is today the Institute.

“There are young people in university courses who, in the first editions of Brain Week, we went to give talks to when they were in kindergarten,” recalls García Hernández, proud of this work with which they have been able to sow scientific vocations.

“That curiosity arouses interest in many students, and we get doctoral candidates (in Brain Research) saying: 'I want to dedicate myself to studying cancer, epilepsy or autism, because I have a relative who has that disease and I don't understand what “It's happening, and I want to contribute something. Even if it's minimal, I want to contribute something.'”

This desire echoes what motivated the creation of an institute like this one at the UV, with the neurobiologist Jorge Manzo Denes calling on a dozen colleagues to consolidate a research group in the area of ​​neurosciences, after the death of a diagnosed niece. with Rett Syndrome.

Roxana, or “La Mirrus”, as her older siblings called her because she was so small, suffered for 13 years from the effects of this chronic degenerative, congenital and incurable disease, which mainly affects women.

“This awakens interest in knowing what is happening with the brain, and what triggers these types of diseases,” remarks García Hernández, a student of Manzo Denes in the master's and doctoral degrees. “Several researchers who are dedicated to neuroscience begin to recruit and integrate, and that is how this working group began.”

The Neurobiology Program was transformed, in 2011, into the Brain Research Center, which did not have its own facilities until 2020, the year in which it finally became the Iice, part of the complex of institutes and research centers of the UV in Xalapa.

“Previously there was no department that was dedicated exclusively to brain research,” highlights its current director, insisting on the work they also do training new specialists and disseminating knowledge. “We are a unique institute.”

Contributions to basic science

The 15 researchers and two academic technicians at Iice carry out basic research on the functions in which the nervous system is involved, with special attention to some disorders and diseases.

“We have research on Parkinson's, epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and disorders such as autism or spinocerebellar ataxia,” says the director of the institute.

“It is not only describing how basic functions are carried out, but also how the function of the brain is altered in a pathology,” adds García Hernández, himself in charge of a couple of lines of research on olfactory integration in the cerebellum. and Parkinson's neurobiology.

In fact, the researcher says, they are currently carrying out a study in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic hospital, where a former student of theirs, Gerardo Marín Márquez, is doing his postdoctoral stay in a project that seeks to expand access to brain stimulation therapies to treat the symptoms of this sickness.

“Normally, the implantation of an electrode to counteract the effects of Parkinson's costs more than 500 thousand pesos. So, the idea that he has, with Dr. David Escobar (in Cleveland), is to test these devices, but make them much more accessible to the population of Latin America, for example”.

In addition to this, García Hernández considers the impact of support therapies for minors with autism very important, where through interaction with pets or through the use of digital tablets and video games they have triggered socialization skills.

And, even though at first it may seem that there is no connection, this Institute dedicated to the brain also has research on breast and prostate cancer; “What comes into play there is peripheral innervation,” explains the head of IICE.

That is, the relationship between the set of nerve fibers and the secretion of neurotransmitters or hormones that inhibit or stimulate organs is studied to understand the development of these two types of cancer.

“What has been seen here is that if one alters the function of these nerves, prostate cancer may develop more easily; the same with breast cancer.

“There, Dr. María Elena Hernández Aguilar and Dr. Fausto Rojas Durán have also made very, very important advances in understanding the role of the peripheral nervous system on some glands,” García Hernández celebrates the work of some of his colleagues.

In the end, although it is still a young institute, the work of its community has managed to position it as one of the most productive within the UV; “and the long-term vision is to continue consolidating the study of the brain in our institute,” says its director.

They fight for resources

In order to acquire equipment, reagents and the animal models necessary for the studies, scientists from the UV Iice are seeking funding from the Government through Conahcyt. Which is not simple.

“It is very complicated, and lately it is more so because the amounts allocated to research are increasingly smaller,” reproaches García Hernández, whose work requires expensive electrophysiology equipment and reagents for immunohistochemistry studies.

At this moment, for example, only two of the 15 researchers at Iice, all members of the National System of Researchers (SNII), have support from the agency headed by María Elena Álvarez-Buylla for their projects.

“Some apply year after year, but unfortunately the largest amount of resources stay at Cinvestav or UNAM, for obvious reasons, since the largest population of researchers is concentrated there.

“And sometimes there is the idea that research is not done in the province, and it is not true. There are states like Tlaxcala, like Puebla, like Yucatán or Veracruz, where there are researchers, not in the same proportion, but we are doing or trying to do research with the few resources we have,” says the biologist.

In addition to this, some of the modifications implemented in this Administration have impacted this UV institute, whose doctorate in Brain Research was left out of the National Postgraduate System (SNP), despite the fact that practically since its creation in 2011 it was part of the previous National Quality Postgraduate Program (PNPC).

This was due, as with many other universities throughout the country, to the issue of fees asked of students.

“But the fees that are charged are the way in which the postgraduate courses are supported. There is no other way, the university does not give us those resources for the administrative part or to support the projects or the mobility of the students,” explains García Hernández, who hopes that with the adjustments made they will return to the SNP.