When on January 15, 2023 the modifications to the Regulation of the General Law for Tobacco Control, The federal government welcomed the fact that Mexico had an advanced regulation that extends the protection of non-smoking spaces, especially for girls, boys and adolescents against exposure to tobacco smoke and emissions.

For the actions undertaken to protect the health of the Mexican population, Mexico received the Special Award from the General Director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, given the actions taken. In addition, the federal government applauded that the reforms to the regulations close the gaps in the current legal framework, since the new provisions of the General Law for Tobacco Control which were published on February 17, 2022. But not everyone has agreed.

The National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods considers that the published regulation exceeds its powers, since it intends to regulate what neither the General Law for Tobacco Control establishes.

In addition, it warns that there is no health justification for prohibiting the provision of services or consumption of food or drinks in exclusive areas for smokers. For this reason, he promoted an amparo that was already authorized.

La Canirac recognizes the spirit of the General Law for Tobacco Control to protect the health of Mexicans and their willingness to agree to improve the protection of their clients should be used to reach new agreements that coincide in the protection of citizens.

