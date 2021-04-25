For a few days, Funimation has promoted the premiere of the first episode of the Season 5 from My hero academia at your service. Not in the original language with subtitles, but the dubbed version in Latin Spanish.

So subscribers were excited to hear the series in such a way. The premiere took place yesterday a little before 7:00 p.m. … and it disappointed many people. For some, it is not acceptable at all.

Season 5 dubbing receives heavy criticism

Several comments point out that the performance is not the best, and they criticized that it was performed in Miami, Florida. We do not know that this is the case, but that is what the comments say.

Others point out that the sound quality is not good at all, which is somewhat regrettable. There is a possibility that the dubbing work was not done in a studio. All due to the pandemic of coronavirus which forced many companies in the industry to take this type of measure.

My Hero Academia creator reveals Eri and Bakugo ‘merger’

That is, the recording equipment is sent to the voice actors’ homes, where they have to record themselves. It is clear that not everyone has the best environment to do it.

Of course, this is just a theory on our part. The fact is that the dubbing of the first episode of the Season 5 from My hero academia It seems to be so bad that there was no shortage of consumers who said they will cancel their subscription. It is definitely a negative.

My Hero Academia is still quite popular

The problem for Funimation is that its greatest attraction is to offer anime in Latin Spanish. That is something that is highly appreciated in Mexico. But at the same time, the fan community is very critical.

How not to do it, if they pay to have something of quality? So any bad dubbing will be heavily criticized. The worst thing is that after the good work done with the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, no one expected things to be like this.

We will have to see the reaction from Funimation. But at least it is clear that the fans are not happy at all. If a dubbing should have been extremely careful, it was precisely that of the Season 5 from My hero academia.

Not for nothing is it one of the most popular anime this spring, and it comes from a franchise that is too. Let’s see if by chance after this virtual ‘pull on the ear’ things improve with the next episode of the anime.

Funimation at the moment it is only available in Mexico and Brazil in Latin America.

Fountain.



