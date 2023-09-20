The mexicans are involved in an amazing 23 percent of federal crimes registered in the USArevealing a worrying statistic within American society.

Federal crimes, which are considered especially serious in American society, include drug and human trafficking, crimes that stand out in this category.

Research at the National Archives of Criminal Justice and the United States Sentencing Commission shows that more than 13 thousand Mexicans were sentenced for federal crimes between 2020 and 2021with young men, for the most part, being the most affected.

Of the notable cases, More than 10 thousand Mexicans were accused and punished for immigration crimeswhile others almost 1,934 faced sentences for drug traffickingincluding methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, and only 183 Mexicans were charged with crimes related to carrying weapons.

Some shocking cases include the transportation of migrants in inhumane conditions and deadly, such as the case of José Luis Ramos, and the cruel incident of Neil Edwin Valera, a pollero from Tijuana sentenced for the death of Chinese immigrants, among others.

The state of Texas accumulates the largest number of Mexicans prosecuted for federal crimes. Its extensive border makes it a critical point for migrants, drugs and weapons.

Most of the Mexicans sentenced in the United StatesThere were men between 30 and 40 years old, and many of them already had criminal records. Surprisingly, at least 6,789 of these accused had only basic education, suggesting that they turned to crime due to lack of opportunities.

The vast majority of mexicans sentenced had a criminal history, being repeat offenders in crimes related to trafficking and illegal crossing of things or people in United States.

Statistics reveal that most cases resulted in out-of-court settlements rather than jury trials, suggesting a strategy to avoid costly and lengthy trials.

The reality of federal crimes in the US

Under the United States Federal Penal Code, Federal crimes cover the most serious acts that threaten the security of the countrys, including conspiracy to organize or execute illegal immigration, drug trafficking or the assassination of officials.

The statistic skyrockets because The simple attempt to cross into the United States is considered a serious crimewhich affects thousands of citizens mexicans who are looking for a better life in the neighboring country.

Notable drug trafficking cases in the US

Media cases stand out, such as that of Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, daughter of “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, who faced accusations related to drug trafficking.

Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán

Emma Coronel, accused of conspiracy to traffic cocaineheroin, marijuana and methamphetamines, was recently released after serving three years in prison. With information from Milenio.

THE DEBATE