Durban, South Africa.- South African police have uncovered an industrial-scale methamphetamine manufacturing lab in one of the country’s biggest drug busts ever and have arrested four suspects, including two Mexicans.

The lab was discovered on a farm in Groblersdal, a small town in Limpopo province, police said in a statement.

Large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit drugs, including acetone and methamphetamine, were found with an estimated street value of $109.5 million, the statement said.

“What makes it different from others is the participation of Mexican citizens,” said Katlego Mogale, national spokesman for the Hawks, an elite police unit that took part in the raid.

“It means that our task has become very difficult.”

It was unclear whether the suspects were manufacturing drugs for distribution in the country or elsewhere, he added.

South Africa is a major drug transit country due to its geography and international trade links, and also a growing market for synthetic drugs, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).