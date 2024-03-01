Facing everyday challenges, mexicans find reasons to celebrate, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), which revealed historical levels of happiness in the country. In the first month of 2024, an impressive 6.6 was recorded on the mood scale, marking a milestone not seen since 2013.

The analysis of Inegi highlighted a difference in perception between genders, showing that Men have a higher emotional balance than women with a rating of 6.7 vs. 6.4, respectively.

The investigation went deeper, revealing that the demographic group happiest among men aged 30 to 44, who obtained a remarkable average of 6.9 points. On the other hand, women in the same age range reported 6.3.

The report delved into the sources of happinesspointing out that Mexicans find maximum satisfaction in your personal relationshipsrecording an outstanding score of 8.8 out of 10. Likewise, aspects related to housing and personal achievements obtained a high rating of 8.6, reflecting general satisfaction with the quality of life and academic achievements.

However, the discordant note falls on the area of ​​security, where citizens expressed their dissatisfaction, giving a modest score of 5.4. This discontent is accentuated in states such as Guanajuato, Colima, Zacatecas, Sonora, Baja California, Chihuahua and Michoacán, which face significant challenges in terms of violence and security.