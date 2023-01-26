Mexico.- Hassan Laija, Featherweight vocalist insulted Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny during one of his concerts.

This was documented in a video published on the TikTok account ‘@zamu_dios’, where the first voice of Featherweight remember that they are the first artists in Mexico who, with a ransurpassed Bad Bunny at the top of the popularity charts.

“In all of fucking Mexico we are the first to have put a corrido at number 1, surpassing Bad Bunny’s asshole because we Mexicans are the old fucking dick,” said the 23-year-old from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

All About Featherweight

Featherweight is known for his music that rescues traces of trap, psychedelic sounds and lying down corridos.

Since entering the industry, the artist has earned the public’s taste thanks to hits such as ‘El Belicón’ and ‘Siempre Pendientes’, which has positioned him as a favorite on internet platforms.

However, his songs are characterized by apology for the use of weapons, consumption of illicit substances and drug trafficking, which has generated criticism from some artists, influencers and critics in general.

His musical style combines an acoustic and frenetic touch of regional Mexican corridos, along with elements of urban music such as trap, and focuses on the theme of drug culture.

Despite the controversy generated, Featherweight continues to offer presentations in various states of the Republicgaining the support of his audience who enjoy his music and signature style.