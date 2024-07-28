Paris France.- The Mexican women’s archery team sharpened its aim for the Paris 2024 medals by advancing to the Semifinals at the expense of Germany.

Alejandra Valencia was able to guide her teammates Ana Vázquez and Ángela Ruiz in the match against the Germans in the shooting pit on the Esplanade des Invalides to beat them 5-1 and thus get closer to the podium.

The tricolor team, which advanced bye to the second round thanks to its position in the qualifiers, is considered a potential medalist by both the COM and the Conade and in the case of Valencia this would be the first of three medals that it hopes to win on the French stages since it also competes in the individual and mixed events. In the next round, in a few moments, they will face the winner of the match between Indonesia and China.

Mexico thus took revenge for Tokyo 2020 when the Germans eliminated them in the Quarterfinals by a score of 6-2; the team at that time was made up of Valencia, Vázquez and Aida Román.

The Semi-Finals schedules are as follows:

Semi-final 1 – 7:47 hours

Semi-final 2 – 8:10 am