Would you like to travel to the beach on your next vacation? If you like discover Los Cabosnow you can travel from Guadalajara International Airport with Mexican Aviation and at very low prices. Here we tell you the details and the cost of the plane ticket.

The renewed airline added a new destination to its list, it is the Los Cabos International Airport, located 11 kilometers from San Jose del Cabo, and which you can reach from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and in direct flights from Guadalajara.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

This new route begins operations this April 1, with four weekly flights on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday, so you can choose the date that best suits your flight needs.

If you travel from Guadalajara to Los Cabos, The departure time is at 12:45 p.m. to arrive at 1:10 p.m., on a flight lasting approximately one hour and 25 minutes.

If you go out from Los Cabos, the flight operates at 2:10 p.m., to arrive in Guadalajara at 4:35 p.m., in a duration of approximately one hour and 25 minutes.

But what is the cost of a plane ticket from Guadalajara to Los Cabos? As shared through the official Mexicana de Aviación page, The flight leaving from Guadalajara costs $899.00 while leaving Los Cabos is $939.00.

It should be noted that these prices already include the Airport Use Fee (TUA), taxes and additional services, in addition to the base rate, so you will not have to spend extra to travel.

It is important that you know that Mexicana de Aviación still continues with the promotion in which it allows you to travel with a personal item, carry-on luggage and checked luggage at no extra cost. In addition to completely free seat assignment.

Remember that the personal item can be a handbag, backpack, briefcase, laptop bag and must fit under the seat in front of you. While hand luggage must not measure more than 55cm long, 40cm wide and 25cm high, which must be placed in the overhead compartments or under the seat, between both they must not exceed 10 kilograms.

Likewise, checked luggage must measure a maximum of 158 cm or 38 cm x 70 cm x 50 cm and must not weigh more than 25 kilograms. It is the suitcase that goes in the hold of the plane during the flight.