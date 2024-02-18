The renewed Mexican Aviation returned with the aim of increasing flights to the most important airports and exploring the little-visited ones. But, among them is Veracruz? This is what the president said Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

During the morning conference on February 16, the president was questioned about the possibility that Mexicana de Aviación trip to the state of Veracruzfor complement the route with the Interoceanic Train of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

For his part, AMLO responded that currently the airline, in charge of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), is in the period of reactivation of flights in several airports in the country.

However, he explained that in the case of VeracruzHE will analyze the possibility that Mexicana de Aviación can fly to the airport which is located between Minatitlán and Coatzacoalcos; However, he did not commit to making this happen in the short term.

However, he mentioned that if a flight to Veracruz were to take place, he could fly to “ Coatzacoalcos, or the airport that is between Minatitlán and Coatzacoalcos which is the strip of the Isthmus.”

Despite this, AMLO highlighted that work is being done to strengthen the airline with more aircraft and in this way be able to increase the destinations that can be traveled to from its base airport, Felipe Ángeles International (AIFA).

Interoceanic Train of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

The possible arrival of Mexicana de Aviación to Veracruz becomes relevant in the context of the recent launch of Line Z of the Interoceanic Train of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

This new railway route, inaugurated on December 22, 2023, connects Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, with Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, along 212 kilometers of tracks.

The route of Line Z covers various strategic stations, such as Coatzacoalcos, Jáltipan de Morelos, Medias Aguas, Jesús Carranza, Donají, Mogoñé, Matías Romero, Chivela, Ixtepec and Salina Cruz.