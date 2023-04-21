Mexico.- The deputies of Morena and her allies approved reforms to the Civil Aviation Law and the Airports Lawfor the creation of a airline operated by the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

With 256 votes in favor of the Morena, PVEM and PT benches, and 219 against the PAN, PRI, MC and PRD, the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies endorsed the opinion promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which raises the creation of parastatal Olmeca-Maya-Mexicaproperty of the Sedena.

The ruling establishes that the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) may assign the parastatals the authorization to manage and operate airlines, with which it is intended to launch the airline Mexican Aviationwhich would be operated by the Army and would be ready by the end of 2023.

Similarly, AMLO’s initiative would authorize the Sedena to manage, operate, exploit and build airports without being subject to public bidding procedures.

The deputies of Morena and their allies assured that the creation of a state airline will allow offering lowest airline ticket pricesin addition to improving connectivity in the country.

In contrast, the opposition warned that the creation of a Sedena airline will unleash a rain of protectionsbecause it violates the laws of economic competition.

It should be remembered that the federal government is in the process of buying the brand mexicanwhich aims to become the military airline that would begin its operations next December.

In another vote, the Chamber of Deputies approved a reform initiative related to the recovery of category 1 in aviation security, which Mexico lost more than a year ago. In the initiative, approved with 470 votes in favor, one abstention and zero against, the ban on cabotage is maintained.

After their approval in San Lázaro, the opinions will be referred to the Senate of the Republic for their corresponding analysis and discussion.