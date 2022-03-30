Mexico City.- Just as the Mexican Women’s Under-20 National Team got the ticket to the 2022 Costa Rica World Cup, the Tricolor team of the suu-17 division, led by coach Ana Laura Galindo, will seek to emulate this feat in the Republic Dominican Republic to obtain a place in the next World Cup in India 2022.

Initially, the world championship should have been celebrated in 2020, however the appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the championship that will take place this year from Tuesday 11 to Sunday 30 of the month of October.

The Concacaf zone grants three places for the World Cup, which will be announced in the pre-world cup that the Dominican Republic will host, just as it happened in the limit category at 20 years. Previously there was a preliminary phase where the teams Saint Kitts and Nevis, Curaçao, Honduras and Guayana obtained the best places to qualify for the elimination phase of the tournament.

Read more: Chivas will continue with the same pace of play

Mexico women’s sub-17 was spared this competition and to be among the 16 teams in the elimination round it will have to finish among the best three in Group E, a sector that it will share with Panama, Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago, rivals that it will face in the Olympic Stadium Felix Sanchez.

The squad led by professor Ana Laura Galindo already knows the days that it will go out on the green pitch to begin its journey in search of the ticket to the seventh international under-17 championship. It will be at the end of April that the Tricolor will begin the World Cup dream.

The U-17 Women’s National Team will debut in the Concacaf World Cup on Saturday, April 23 against Nicaragua. On Monday the 25th they will face Panama and will close the group stage against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday the 27th of the same month to advance to the Round of 16 phase.

WHAT DOES MEXICO FEMALE UNDER-17 NEED TO QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP?

Read more: They filter the alleged national team uniform for Qatar 2022

The Mexican Women’s U-17 National Team needs to finish the pre-world championship among the first three places. If you play the final, you will have a guaranteed ticket, however, if you lose in the semifinals, you will have to play a third and fourth to meet the last guest from the Concacaf region to the World Cup in India.