Mexico City.- The Mexican Women’s Soccer Team began as the forecasts indicated, with a victory over its similar team. Puerto Rico today on the court Aztec stadium in its mission to classify for the first time in its history the Women’s Gold Cup.

Under the support of more than 13 thousand fans who gathered tonight at the Colossus of Saint Ursula he Women’s Tricolor of the Spanish technician, Pedro Lopezrecovered from an accident own goal of Kimberly Rodriguez when trying to reject the ball in the penalty area Itzel Gonzalez.

Mexico Women They pushed forward most of the match but the round refused to enter the Puerto Rican goal, so a goal poem was required by Maria Sanchezfrom a free kick, to equalize the score and leave things calm for the second half.

Mexico defeated Puerto Rico at the Azteca

He Women’s Tri did not lend the ball to the Puerto Rican team that played to defend the tie in the Aztec. Diana Ordoñezwho suffered a severe blow to the head, left the grass and his place was taken by Charlyn Corralwho experienced an extraordinary reception from the national fans.

Scarlett Camberos scored the second goal for the Tri Femenil

The Mexican Women’s National Team He tried again and again until the shot was out of the shooting area. Scarlett Camberos was out of reach of the goalkeeper to reverse the score, and thus begin on the right foot the dream of qualifying the gold Cup of the next year. 2-1 official.

Their next appointment in this qualifier towards the continental tournament will be next Tuesday, September 26 against Trinidad and Tobago on the court of the Hidalgo stadiumheadquarters of the Pachuca Gophers. The duel will be played at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

