Two women eat chicharrones prepared on a street in Mexico City. Andrea Murcia Monsivais (CUARTOSCURO)

In Mexico, there are more women who are overweight or obese than men. Three quarters of the population has excess kilos, according to the latest National Health Survey. However, the incidence of this condition in Mexican women is higher. The rates have already surpassed those of women in the United States, the country that leads the statistics of this disease in developed countries. Experts warn of the risks posed by a pregnancy in these conditions due to the hereditary effects that can be passed on to children, and warn that the medical bill for the ailments associated with this disease is unpayable for a large part of the population. As in the northern neighbor, where the fever for drugs to combat overweight has skyrocketed, pharmacological solutions are being sought to control a disease that the World Health Organization has classified as a “non-infectious pandemic.” The main cause of death in Mexico continues to be cardiovascular diseases, which does not stop growing due to the lack of changes in diet, education and lifestyles.

While the rest of the world monitors the increase in cholesterol in the population, in Mexico the main concern of cardiologists is the high levels of triglycerides in adults and children. Both are fats that, if consumed excessively, are related to heart disease, but they are not the same, explains Dr. Abel Pavía, interventional cardiologist and coordinator of the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the Mexican Society of Cardiology. Cholesterol is consumed in the body for metabolic processes, in the adjustment of hormones or the creation of proteins. Triglycerides are fat storage cells when we eat excess calories. “Cholesterol goes inside a vehicle, which is an acid. The more vehicles you have, the more fat you accumulate. “Those who have more vehicles are patients with high triglycerides,” illustrates the surgeon and professor.

In Mexican families, there is a genetic predisposition that makes them more susceptible to having high triglycerides. Research from the National Autonomous University of Mexico identified a metabolic risk variant exclusive to Mexicans, which causes a decrease in “good” cholesterol or HDL levels. “This molecule is basically the body’s garbage collector. What it does is return the ‘bad’ cholesterol to the liver to clean the arteries and discard it,” says Pavía. This characteristic, accompanied by a diet high in carbohydrates and fats, creates the perfect storm that increases the risk of heart attack in Mexico above the international average.

Mexican women are especially vulnerable. They tend to eat more carbohydrates than men, explains Mónica Hurtado, nutritionist, diabetes educator and teacher in Health Promotion and Social Development. Also, in their lifestyle they don’t exercise as much as they do. With menopause, estrogen levels drop and the rate of metabolism slows due to the loss of muscle mass, also leading to weight gain.

A doctor takes measurements of an overweight woman in an IMSS hospital. DARKQUARTERS

Mexican mothers run the risk of passing on the effects of obesity and overweight to their children during pregnancy. “This is what is known as the epigenetic syndrome,” emphasizes Pavía. If the mother’s diet is poor during pregnancy, her child has a high probability of developing metabolic syndrome, according to the specialist. In parallel, the lack of education about healthy eating habits also influences homes. If parents eat excess fats and carbohydrates, children will share the same diet. “That explains why childhood obesity in our country is so great,” she highlights and adds that there is 11.8% obesity in Mexican girls.

Hurtado points out that in recent years sedentary lifestyle has increased in the country. “In Mexico, 80% of the population is sedentary. The average number of daily steps is 6,000 when the recommended amount is 10,000″, he says. Time spent in a car or on the couch in combination with typical Mexican fatty dishes is a bad combination for health, points out the nutritionist. “This is Mexico, and tlacoyos, salsas with tortilla or avocado abound. I love them and consume them, but the key is in the portions,” she adds. The commercial offer also does not favor healthy decisions in Mexican supermarkets, where it is increasingly cheaper to buy ultra-processed foods such as sweets, chips and soft drinks rather than vegetables, legumes or proteins.

The medical bill to treat the consequences of excess kilos in the body is unaffordable for the pockets of the vast majority of families. From an angioplasty to unblock arteries that can cost from 200,000 pesos to a bypass that amounts to two million pesos in some hospitals. “But the worst thing is dying, there is nothing more expensive than that. Especially when you die at a young age due to heart problems and leaving a family behind,” Pavía laments. Last year, more than 100,000 people died in Mexico from cardiovascular problems. It was the leading cause of death in groups aged 45 and older.

In the United States, the serious incidence of overweight and its health consequences has encouraged the appearance of new anti-obesity drugs that reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by up to 20% in people with high body mass indexes. Although some of these drugs have been prescribed since 2017, the fame of Wegoby and Ozempic seems to have exploded in the last year, thanks to the public use made of them by television personalities such as the Kardashian sisters, which has earned them the nickname “the drug of Hollywood.” The entrenchment of this problem in Mexico has motivated the effort to launch combined treatments to combat the risk of the disease. The one from the Silanes laboratories promises to reduce the risk of mortality due to cardiovascular problems by 52%. However, specialists warn that they are only prescribed if there are no results with a change in diet and exercise and, in any case, no medicine guarantees success without improving diet and physical activity.

