Illegal immigrants cross the Rio Grande, between Mexico and the United States, in an image from February 2021 | Photo: EFE/Luis Torres

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement source told CNN that the Mexican man who is being sought by US police for the murder of five Hondurans in Texas had been deported from the country at least four times.

According to the source heard by CNN, the suspect, identified as Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, 38, was first deported by order of an immigration judge in March 2009.

“At unknown dates and locations, Perez-Torres has repeatedly entered the United States illegally and has been detained and deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement law enforcement and deportation operations several times, in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2012. 2016,” said the source.

According to CNN, it is not yet known Perez-Torres’ current immigration status and how long ago he returned to the United States.

On Friday (28), five people died, including a nine-year-old boy, in a shooting that took place in a house in the city of Cleveland, about 90 kilometers from Houston, Texas.

The victims were all Honduran, as detailed by the sheriff of the county of San Jacinto, Greg Capers, to the local television channel KTRK, affiliated with ABC News. Capers said the victims were shot in the neck and head, as if they had been “executed”.

The suspect was known in the neighborhood because he liked to shoot in his backyard with an AR-15 rifle.

Capers told KTRK that the suspect broke into neighbors’ homes after they asked the Mexican to stop shooting in the backyard because it was night and a baby was trying to sleep.