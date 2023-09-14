The Institute of Physics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) rejected this Wednesday that based on its studies it can be asserted that two dissected bodies, shown yesterday by ufologist Jaime Maussan in the Mexican Congress as “non-human beings”, belong to extraterrestrials, as the expert stated.

On Tuesday, two bodies were presented as proof of extraterrestrial life in the universe during the first public hearing, with the aim of promoting possible legislation on unidentified anomalous aerial phenomena in Mexico, better known as unidentified flying objects (UFO).

During his presentation, the Mexican ufologist and communicator presumed that the two bodies found in Peru were more than 1,000 years old.according to research carried out by the National Laboratory of Mass Spectrometry with Accelerators (LEMA) of UNAM.

Institution that determined, through carbon 14 analysis, that they were buried for a millennium inside a diatom, a type of algae that does not allow the growth of bacteria or fungi, which made their preservation possible.

However, LEMA clarified this day in a statement that the carbon-14 dating work in that laboratory “is only intended to determine the age of the sample that each user brings and in no case do we make conclusions about the origin of said samples.”

“The LEMA disclaims any subsequent use, interpretation or misrepresentation made with the results it issues.”, insisted the UNAM laboratory.

Likewise, he specified that any information other than the aforementioned analysis of mummies found in Peru in 2017 prepared by LEMA and that does not relate to carbon 14 dating “lacks total validity.”

Non-human beings presented in Mexico

He pointed out that because it is a commercial agreement, he cannot reveal more details, although he reported that in May 2017 the LEMA carried out a Carbon 14 dating study on a set of samples that, according to the information provided by the client, were made of skin and fabric. brain of approximately 0.5 grams.

The studies, he added, were issued in June of the same year and delivered to the user who requested it.

The National Spectrometry Laboratory of Mexico also indicated that LEMA members do not carry out any type of sampling nor do they come into contact with the original source of the sample “in situ.”

On the other hand, ufologist Maussan emphasized that the supposedly extraterrestrial beings are not bodies recovered from ships that fell on Earth, but rather they were buried.

“These are not mummies, these are bodies that are intactcomplete, that have not been manipulated inside and that have a series of elements that make them truly extraordinary,” he expressed.

