Behind many successful products and careers of outstanding artists are directors who work hard to bring these projects to life. Yes, it is not an easy thing to manage, it is even a huge responsibility, but, in the case of Carlos Lopez Estrada we have who put the address in the video of Pokemon from Katy Perry Y Stripe from Disney.

His name may not sound like much to you, but Carlos Lopez Estrada He is the son of the Mexican television producer Carla estrada and in his teens he moved to the United States to eventually study at Chapman University in California and pursue a career in directing.

The most recent work of Carlos López Estrada, or by which his name sounds more, is Electric, the video of Katy Perry with which the 25th anniversary of Pokemon as a franchise.

Just take a look at the video of Katy Perry on YouTube to realize that Carlos Lopez Estrada is in the credits. There is no doubt that this was a good opportunity for him to continue showing his talent in directing.

We also recommend: For the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, Katy Perry releases single with Pichu and Pikachu

Not only was it Katy Perry’s Pokémon video, there are already several projects in Carlos López Estrada’s curriculum

That’s how it is, Carlos Lopez Estrada not only did he work on this last video with characters from Pokemon, has also worked with other renowned artists such as Billie eilish, Flying lotus or Kamasi Washington.

The icing on the cake for this cake, at least at the moment, is having directed Raya and The Last Dragon or part of the creative team behind Frozen ii. Now it only remains to see what projects this young director, who is already accumulating important experience, could work on.

we hope that Carlos Lopez Estrada go ahead with all your projects and let someone else come out related to videogames or animation, because you can see that he can do it very well.

Fountain



