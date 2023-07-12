THE 815.4 MILLION pesos that the government of the 4T will pay former workers of Mexicana de Aviación they will end up being distributed unequally.

It is not known why the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador now talk about billion pesoswhen the figure agreed for the set of assets, including the brand, is almost 200 million down.

The trusted pilots and workers they will take two thirds, something like 43% and 21% respectively. The first ones are around 900 and will charge, on average, 390 thousand pesos.

It will be that way because they were the ones who enjoyed the higher salaries and of the best accrued categories at the moment in which Posadas Groupof Gaston Azcarragasuspended operations.

those of trust they go from tall managersno more than 20, who will be paid around 114 thousand pesos, even secretaries, office workers, assistants, drivers, cleaners, with a payment well below that figure.

The workers of the land union led by Tomás del Toro with 19% of the total amount and then the ASSA flight attendants, led by Ada Salazar with 12% of the total.

The nearly 2,100 land workers affiliated with the SNTTASS they will charge around 80,000 pesos, a very similar amount for the approximately 1,300 overcharges.

And from there the fall to retired that the most vulnerable strata are deepened because they are mostly elderly people who no longer took care of themselves, unlike many pilots and flight attendants in active.

Just 2% of the 815 million pesos to the group of Retirees, Workers and Ex-Workers represented by Fausto Guerrero, and another 2% to the Connection Mexico Global Retirees led by Iván Enríquez.

The first brings together around 211 former workers and the second to 236 and it is estimated that each one will receive approximately 60 thousand pesos. Another 200 retired flight attendants, which is 1%, also an average of 60 thousand.

The distribution of the brand salethe training center, a couple of buildings and an old-fashioned simulator Mexican Aviationit will not end up being as fair as it is celebrated in National Palace.

AND WHILE SOME LOSE, OTHERS WIN. This is the case, oooo again, of José Miguel Bejos, the skilful businessman who with Enrique Pena Nieto returned through the front door after two bad PAN six-year terms, but now with the government of the 4T of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador exceeds all expectations. The Miguels are moving on to a select group of airport operators, such as Fernando Chico Pardo at Asur, or Laura Diez Barroso and Eduardo Sánchez Navarro at GAP, or the French group Vinci Airports at OMA. Mexican businessmen will lead the new Mexican Tourist Airport Group, which will initially have the Puerto Escondido and Tepic terminals in its belly.

WITH THE ARRIVAL of the first wagons of the Mayan Train this month and next August, the pressure will focus on ICA, directed by Guadalupe Phillips, and Alstom, headed by Maité Ramos. And it is that he President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He has been very insistent on carrying out the first dynamic tests of the train as soon as possible in order to have it operating in December, a deadline that he himself set. They will be at a speed of 75 kilometers, that is, almost half of its maximum acceleration, which ranges between 120 for cargo and 160 for passengers. The tests will be carried out on the tracks of Section 4, the one that runs between Cancun and Izamal, of which 200 of the 239 kilometers that make it up are already ready.

LTO SECRETARIAT OF INFRASTRUCTUREled by Jorge Nuño, declared void last week the tender for the The Golden Loop Bridgein Chiapas. It is a cable-stayed structure in the Angostura Dam reservoir with a length of 700 meters, a width of 13.06 meters and a central clearing of 350 meters. There were three companies that met the technical requirements, but whose economic offers, estimated at 1.6 billion pesos, on average, did not satisfy the authority. It was the ICA Group, directed by Guadalupe Phillips; the consortium made up of Idinsa de Víctor Ortiz allied to Aldesa, the one with the famous cuernavacaand General Contractor of Latin America, by Hilario Orozco.

IT SEEMS THAT THE 4T government will absorb another blow to its finances, now with the early cancellation and the consequent compensation to the concessionaires of six hospitals that were built in the six-year terms of Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderon under the figure of Public-Private Associations. The hospitals were set up by Marhnos de Nicolás Mariscal, GIA de Hipólito Gerard and the Spanish Acciona chaired by José Manuel Entrecanales. Two hospitals belong to the IMSS, which has Zoe Robledo, and four from ISSSTE, managed by Pedro Zenteno. It paints to be another ruinous transaction for the public treasury, since the government would pay the rest of the contract at present value and absorb the debt.

YESTERDAY THE JUDGE Second Saúl Martínez Lira, signed the approval of the commercial bankruptcy of Landsteiner Scientific, with 90% of the creditors, mainly Bancomext, of Luis Antonio Ramírez, and Northgate Credit Fund, of Oscar Alvarado and Mauricio del Moral. The IDB Capital fund is going to contribute 350 million pesos to pay the banks that did not enter into the agreement, read BBVA of Eduardo Osuna, Banorte de Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Invex by Juan Guichard and Banregio by Manuel G. Rivero. They are already negotiating with said fund directed by Francisco Cano. The current president of the pharmaceutical laboratory, Miguel Granados, will retain the majority and control of the company.

JUST JUST ADDED to the ranks of the kanak CdMx the company D`Europe. The famous furniture group of Miguel Ángel Justo Domínguez made the decision to affiliate all its stores to the chamber chaired by José de Jesús Rodríguez Cárdenas due to the great weight and representation that this business organization has today, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary next year. of life. D`Europe and the kanak They are finishing fine-tuning an alliance to launch an unprecedented plan to support workers that they will announce very soon. The Chamber is preparing from now on a great celebration that involves the entire trade sector, services, tourism and authorities to celebrate that 150th anniversary.

In case you didn’t read it: