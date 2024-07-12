London, United Kingdom.- All of Mexico is proud of the outstanding participation of the Mexican athletes: Giuliana Olmos and Santiago González, who aspire to play in the Grand Final of Wembedon 2024.

The mixed team will be back on the court in the next few hours in search of a place in the duel for the crown of the oldest and most prestigious championship in white sport.

Santiago González and Giuliana Olmos have raised the name of Mexico in this competition that takes place in Great Britain and is just days away from its conclusion.

The Mexican couple will have a date against their own history when they face the tennis players: Ulrike Eikkeri and Máximo González, originally from Norway and Argentina, respectively.

The match will take place on Court 1 located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England this Friday, July 12 at 08:30 hours (Mexico time), 07:30 hours (Culiacán time).

The duel between Giuliana Olmos and Santiago González can be watched on ESPN and Star+. At Debate we wish the Mexican mixed team, which is already part of the history of the Grand Slam and national sport, the greatest success.

