Mexican television is in mourning, because A renowned journalist died from cancer and he was 39 years old. His name was Miguel Ángel Karcz de Alva and he was the institutional voice of channel 6, on Multimedios.

Miguel Ángel Karczdriver Multimedialost his life after facing a fight against cancer, which finally took his life, reported in several news portals.

Miguel Ángel Karcz He was one of the most recognized hosts for his work and admired for the same on Telediario, on the Multimedios network.

Miguel Ángel Karcz, rest in peace. Instagram image

“The Multimedios family is in mourning, Miguel Ángel Karcz, our great colleague, has just passed away. A great radio host, news anchor, producer, he was the institutional voice of Multimedios, he has just left after a long fight against cancer,” they commented on the television program ‘Viva la vi’.

Miguel Ángel’s colleagues, at Multimedios, described him as a smiling person, because that is what he had for all his colleagues every day, pure smiles, and for that and many more things and details It has remained forever in his mind and heart.

Miguel Ángel Karcz was born on May 11, 1984 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and in his biography it is mentioned that since he was a child he showed his interest in the media, he loved television cameras and always longed to be a journalist and work in front of them.

Miguel Ángel was a student studying Communication Sciences at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in Nuevo León. On weekends he worked as a host of ‘Telediario’, along with Deborah Estrella and Rodrigo Rico.

Miguel Ángel Karcz among friends and family. Instagram photo

Miguel Ángel Karcz He also did dubbing in commercials for radio and television, was a radio announcer and television host.

