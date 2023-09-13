The last minute equalizer of Mexico and Uzbekistan did not leave the Mexican team happy at all and some ended up with some annoyance to the point that they left the press “jilted” who was waiting for them in a mixed zone, causing discontent

also of the people who cover the Mexican team.

Tri’s new “tantrum” was made known thanks to journalist Luis Castillo who, through his social networks, shared a video explaining that after a long time of waiting in the stadium tunnels, the Mexican National Team did not go out to the mixed zone so they decided not to wait another minute.

“The colleagues who cover the Mexican National Team decided not to be present in the mixed zone, it is a lack of respect for the soccer players!“, the journalist is heard saying, who assured that the entire press agreed not to speak with the footballers, in addition to confirming that only Jaime Lozano was going to be the one to give his words about the match.

Reporter denounces the action of the players | Photo: Capture

Another situation that would have bothered the Tri players is that the field conditions were not the best for playing soccer, something that the Uzbekistan players also complained about because they realized that it was not the best playing field.

just like what happened in the game against Australia.

For now, no version has been released from Mexican team either Mexican Soccer Federation regarding the topic. The players have already broken ranks to return to their clubs, they will meet again for the FIFA double date in October where they will play against Ghana and Germany.

Jaime Lozano was the only one who showed his face after the game | Photo: Jam Media

Mexico had a bad experience in its first two games in the Jaime Lozano era as official coach, adding two draws with a lot of problems, against Australia tying at the last minute and now against Uzbekistan where they started again losing and the victory escaped them in the last play.