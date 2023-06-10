The last test for Mexican team on their way to having a perfect summer is played this Saturday when they face their similar of Cameroona rival that, although it is considered one of the strongest in Africa, have not had good results when they face the Mexican team, although not everything is simple since this team was the one that beat Brazil last World Cup in Qatar 2022.

El Tri led by Diego Cocca will have a true test because the rival team is not an experiment, you can have a certain advantage but many of them play in some of the best teams in the world and in very competitive leagues so the confrontation will not be simple. In addition to the fact that in the call they will have 9 players with World Cup experience.

Throughout history, these two teams have only seen each other twice and where both times the Mexican team was victorious. The records date that the first confrontation occurred on September 22, 1993 in Los Angeles also in a friendly match where El Tri won 1-0. The second opportunity was only in 2014 on June 13 in the debut of Mexico in the Brazil World Cup where they won again 1-0.

In recent events, Mexico has had important matches with African teams who have learned their way of playing well, in addition to the fact that in many cases the tricolor team comes out victorious.

Mexico will come to this match with one casualty, it is Raúl Jiménez who had to undergo surgery for a nuisance after his match against Guatemala. At the moment it is the only drop so the rest of the squad will be available to have minutes. The game is scheduled to be played this Saturday June 10 at 8:00 p.m. and can be seen on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal.