The artistic swimming team of Mexico during the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Artistic swimming raised Mexican sport high. Despite the political and economic turbulence, the swimmers have succeeded in their preparation by collecting nine medals in the Central American Games, a mandatory appointment to reach a level for the Pan American Games next October. The athletes were subjected to public scrutiny thanks to the head of sports, Ana Guevara, who called them “liars” for making it clear that her organization, Conade, withdrew their sports scholarships. Poetic justice agreed with the swimmers.

The Mexican squad landed in San Salvador with the favorite tag. It did not disappoint. First it was a solo silver by Joana Jiménez; in technical duet Jiménez and Nuria Diosdado were first place; Diosdado, individually, hung the gold. Once again, Jiménez and Diosdado went out into the pool together to win gold in the free duet. In a mixed technical duet, Itzamary González and Diego Villalobos took the silver, and in the free trial both took first place on the podium. Finally, the entire team of swimmers got two silver medals in the technical and acrobatic tests.

This Wednesday, the tricolor group of Itzamary González, Jessica Sobrino, Daniela Estrada, Regina Alférez, Luisa Rodríguez, Joana Jiménez, Glenda Inzunza and Pamela Toscano came on stage in first place. They knew that the routine had to be, once again, close to perfect qualification. They had already had a bad experience in the two team competitions, where the Colombians won gold by less than two points. For this reason, the Mexicans bet with a routine with the greatest possible difficulty in these Central Americans: 36.07 points compared to the 28.00 of the Colombians. In the end, the judges awarded the Mexicans with 248.6469 points compared to 207.8313 for Colombia.

The Mexicans have had an unprecedented 2023. Last May they won three gold medals and one bronze at the World Cup in Egypt. The Mexican team lived a dream weekend that was torpedoed by Guevara’s comments that diminished his achievements just for selling swimsuits and commemorative towels due to the lack of public resources since January. Corruption clouded the dealings in the Mexican federation and that caused the governing body of global swimming to ignore the president. That did not seem to the commissioner of the Conade and she denied giving money. The case reached the Mexican courts, which ordered Conade to return their scholarships to the athletes.

It remains for the radiant Mexican team to arrive at the Pan American Games improved on a large scale.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country