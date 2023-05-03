Cleveland, Texas.- Authorities announced that they have arrested a man suspected of murdering five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-15 type assault rifle after the family confronted him late in the morning. night for shooting in his garden.

Francisco Oropeza, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested Tuesday, four days after the massacre on Friday night in the town of Cleveland, located about 72 kilometers (45 miles) north of Houston, according to Rand Henderson, chief of Montgomery County Police.

Henderson said Oropeza was taken into custody without incident near Conroe, a town 20 miles from his residence. Authorities said the suspect fled after shooting his neighbors and sparking an intense search involving more than 250 officers from multiple jurisdictions.

Henderson did not disclose whether Oropeza was armed or how authorities found him.

Police had used drones and sniffer dogs during the search for Oropeza, which included combing a heavily wooded area a few miles from the crime scene.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had offered a $50,000 reward while the search raged over the weekend, and the FBI acknowledged they didn’t have much information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Oropeza had been deported four times, according to federal immigration officials; he was deported for the first time in March 2009 and for the last time in July 2016, he was also repatriated in September 2009 and January 2012.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said his officers had been called to the suspect’s home on at least one previous occasion because he had been shooting in his yard.

The victims

All the victims of the events last Friday were Hondurans. They were identified as: Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21 years old; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9 years old.

Wilson Garcia, who survived the attack, said friends and family members at the residence tried to hide and protect themselves and the children after Oropeza entered the location and began shooting, first killing his wife at the door.

Garcia said Oropeza came running home while reloading his AR-15 rifle after he and two other people had asked him to stop shooting in the middle of the night because there was a baby inside trying to sleep.

García pointed out that Oropeza told him that he could do whatever he wanted on his property.