The Mexican game development studio, 1 Single Gamehas just announced that it received investment from two international companies: By Aliens Y Global Top Roundwhich increases its value and will help its exposure.

The aforementioned companies see in Latin America an area that is growing a lot and that is the reason why they decided to invest in the Mexican studio that is gradually releasing games.

Cayan AppleCFO of By Aliens stated: “We want to be the largest incubator in LATAM, and being in Mexico is the first step outside of Brazil”. Secondly, Pontus MahlerVP of Global Top Round said: “We have known for some time that Latin America is a region to come. Our largest study is based in Brazil. We are just getting started in the region”.

On the other hand, 2 projects are coming that have the objective of growing the size of the company and so that people recognize the Mexican studio and its valuable work. Finally, the main task is to give greater exposure to 1 Simple Games and that, in that way, the world knows everything they have to offer.

1 Simple Game is one of many Mexican studios that do not stop growing

1 Single Game It will soon celebrate 10 years of existence and developing mobile games, the announcement of its partnership with two companies that support this type of project is key to reaching more people.

They, on the other hand, are not the only development studios in Mexico that have released games on mobile or consoles. Canvas already has two important titles as Mulaka Y Aztec Forgotten Gods.

We also have hyperbead who developed Kleptocats Y clawbert. We also have Navigator what did you do to Greak: Memories of Azure. So talent and examples are not lacking, it’s just a matter of exposure and support.

