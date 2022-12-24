Mexico City (Guadalupe Arcos Serafín) – The S&P/BMV IPC index of the Mexican Stock Exchange saved Christmas week by accumulating a profit of 1.91 percent and remaining at the level of 50 thousand 578.09 units.

Only this Friday December 23 posted a 0.96 percent advance supported by most of the actions that make up the sample.

The last weeks of the year are characterized by a low operational level Due to the holiday season and general earnings better known as a Christmas rally, as investors make new positions for the coming year.

However, in recent sessions there has been a trading volume above average due to events that directly affect the stock market such as the increase in interest rates and the publication of key indicators such as consumer inflation.

Despite this weekly gain, the IPC will have difficulties accumulating gains in December since it closed November above the level of 51 thousand integers.

In the United States, the main indices closed with slight daily gains of 0.53, 0.59 and 0.21 percent in the Dow Jones, Standard & Poor’s and Nasdaq, thus closing the week on mixed ground.

The industrial gained 0.86 percent during the week while the selective and technological accumulated losses of 0.20 and 1.94 percent, respectively.

Investors remain attentive to the publication of economic indicators that give signals about the next steps of the Federal Reserve.

Today it was the turn of inflation to consumer spending, the indicator preferred by the central body to direct its monetary policy, which had an annual increase of 5.5 percent in November, a figure lower than that registered a month ago of 6.1 percent.