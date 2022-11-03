One of the ways in which you can surprise everyone is with the preparation of a Mexican sauce, today in Debate we share the recipe to make a sauce stewed with chile de arbol and roasted onion.

The sauce recipe is shared on TikTok by the ProvechitoMonterrey account and due to the comments, “it seems to accompany any typical Mexican dish”, so without further ado we are going to know the ingredients:

+ 8 green tomatillos

+ 15 chiles de arbol

+ 3 cloves of garlic

+ 1/2 tablespoon oregano

+ 1/2 pepper

+ 1/2 teaspoon salt

+ 1 cup of water

+ 1/2 onion

+ 1 bunch of coriander

The stew sauce recipe has a peculiarity, which is put on fire so that it changes color and acquires a very special flavorin addition to the fact that it is a very quick preparation to make, with all the ingredients ready, it does not happen that you take for a long time 15 minutes.

We are going to use a blender to mix all the ingredients with the exception of the onion, we blend until everything is somewhat mashed, this gives sauce consistency.

Mexican sauce recipe with tree chili. Photo: Special

So far, we go to the middle of the process, to the fire, we put a frying pan with hot oil and the onion that has been previously cut into julienne strips, once it is somewhat transparent, we empty what is in the blender.

Once the sauce boils and has changed color It’s time to put out the fire in the stove and throw the bunch of cilantro that has been previously cut, stir until this last ingredient is integrated and now to enjoy.

The stew sauce It is perfect for your golden tacos or al pastor, it also looks great in the grilled meatis a preparation that looks like red sauce and green sauce at the same time, let alone cooking.