Although it is not very common in trends, there are people from Mexico who are quite interested in space, to the point of venturing to other countries to collaborate with their knowledge and thus forge projects that may have the potential to reach stars of the world. galaxy or other planets. Thus, a module known as Peregrine has had its attempt to reach the Moon, which unfortunately will not be able to achieve its goal due to the issue of gasoline consumption.

As mentioned, the mission of Pilgrim was launched from the rocket United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, this with the objective of reaching said star, but it is reported that the objective of parking on February 23 will not be possible. Well the company Astrobotic He has said that he only has enough liters of fuel available for only 40 more hours.

This is what they mentioned: