Although it is not very common in trends, there are people from Mexico who are quite interested in space, to the point of venturing to other countries to collaborate with their knowledge and thus forge projects that may have the potential to reach stars of the world. galaxy or other planets. Thus, a module known as Peregrine has had its attempt to reach the Moon, which unfortunately will not be able to achieve its goal due to the issue of gasoline consumption.
As mentioned, the mission of Pilgrim was launched from the rocket United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, this with the objective of reaching said star, but it is reported that the objective of parking on February 23 will not be possible. Well the company Astrobotic He has said that he only has enough liters of fuel available for only 40 more hours.
This is what they mentioned:
If the thrusters can continue to operate, we believe the spacecraft could continue in a stable state of orientation for approximately 40 more hours based on current fuel consumption.
The objective is for the ship to reach the Moon in 46 days, so that it would become the second to land on the satellite after the last one that did the same in 1972, being a ship completely created by people who studied at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. For now, the only objective is for the piece of metal to get as close to its target, although it is possible that it will become stranded in space.
One of Colmena's missions was to do mining in some way on the moon, but they will have to do new tests to then finally meet the goal.
Via: A.N.
Editor's note: They were a little far from the objective they had, since the ship would arrive on February 23, perhaps something failed with excessive fuel consumption or similar. Well, there were about 30 days left until the goal was met. The good thing is that tests exist for that.
