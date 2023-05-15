This weekend, Santiago Gimenez made history by becoming champion of the eredivisie from the Netherlands, after his first season with the Feyenoord Rotterdambeing an important part of the goal by getting 15 scores.
In the absence of two days to finish the campaign, The most popular secured his eleventh League title, after beating 3-0 against Go Ahead Eagleswith so many of baby, Oussama Idrissi and the brazilian Igor Paixãoreaching 79 points, eight points ahead of his closest rival, PSV Eindhoven.
At the same time, El Chaquito can still fight for the scoring lead in the eredivisie being only two goals down from first place, the Greek Anastasios Douvikas of the Utrechtas well as one of sydney van hooijdonk of the heerenveen and xavi simons of the PSV.
Here are the other Mexicans who were champions in the Netherlands:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The current defender of stripedwas champion of the eredivisie with the AZ Alkmaar in 2009, but not only that, they also won the Super Cup in the Netherlands.
The same feat was repeated with the PSV in 2016.
The five-time World Cup player and current player of the Real Betis He also knew how to make a name for himself in the Netherlands by being a multi-champion with Los Granjeros.
The Little Prince won two leagues and two Super Cups, in 2015 and 2016.
The now retired footballer and youth squad player Chivas He also wrote his name in gold letters on the PSV. The Ocatlán native and three-time World Cup champion won the 2007 and 2008 leagues, as well as the 2009 Super Cup.
El Maza, a youth player from Guadalajara and a three-time World Cup player, also defended the shirt of the PSVlifting the 2008 Super Cup.
This year was also good for El Chucky because he became champion of the A series from Italy with the napoli.
Previously, he also helped the Farmers put up a trophy for eredivisie in their showcases back in 2018.
After a long stay on Dutch soil with the PSVEl Guti has already won four titles: two Super Cups (2021 and 2022) and two Dutch Cups (2022 and 2023).
El Machín became the first Mexican signed by the Ajax Amsterdam and it has already stored trophies since then: the 2019 Super Cup, the 2021 Dutch Cup and the eredivisie of 2021 and 2022.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexican #soccer #players #champions #Netherlands #Santi #Giménez #joins #list
Leave a Reply