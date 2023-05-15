In the absence of two days to finish the campaign, The most popular secured his eleventh League title, after beating 3-0 against Go Ahead Eagleswith so many of baby, Oussama Idrissi and the brazilian Igor Paixãoreaching 79 points, eight points ahead of his closest rival, PSV Eindhoven.

At the same time, El Chaquito can still fight for the scoring lead in the eredivisie being only two goals down from first place, the Greek Anastasios Douvikas of the Utrechtas well as one of sydney van hooijdonk of the heerenveen and xavi simons of the PSV.

Here are the other Mexicans who were champions in the Netherlands:

The same feat was repeated with the PSV in 2016.

Andrés Guardado (champion with PSV) was named the most valuable player in the Dutch Eredivise. pic.twitter.com/0H64IzDhvs — Ricardo Sales (@RicardoSalesE) May 19, 2015

The Little Prince won two leagues and two Super Cups, in 2015 and 2016.

✅ Eredivisie champion with PSV

✅ Olympic champion in London 2012

✅ Captain in the last Chivas League title Due to his career and achievements, he is one of the best Mexican soccer players of all time. Happy 41, Carlos Salcido! ⚽🥳🇲🇽🏆 pic.twitter.com/22wKtljjFh – AS Mexico (@ASMexico) April 2, 2021

TODAY is 38 years old Francisco Javier Rodríguez 🎂. – Debut in Chivas.

– Played for PSV, Stuttgart, América, Cruz Azul and Lobos BUAP.

🏆Champion with Chivas.

🏆 Champion with America.

🏆 Dutch Super Cup.

🏆Gold Cup in 2015. THE MAZE 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/cLnY4Q9vRn — Alex Garcia Sela 🎙️⚽🛡️⚔️🇲🇽 (@IamAlextremo) October 20, 2019

ENORMOUS! 🤩

YEAH. It was his first season in Europe, he scored 15 goals, gave 8 assists and surprised everyone… Hirving Lozano is CHAMPION, Hirving Lozano is MEXICAN! 🏆🇲🇽

Describe his time at PSV in one word: 📸 via: @PSV pic.twitter.com/Z7o16R6Yjo — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 15, 2018

Previously, he also helped the Farmers put up a trophy for eredivisie in their showcases back in 2018.

🔴POSTCARD OF THE DAY 🔴 Erick Gutiérrez scored and was crowned champion with PSV in the Dutch Cup. 📷 @PSVespanol #PSV #guti pic.twitter.com/RvA9rCPSkl – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 17, 2022