Despite the crisis that Mexican soccer has experienced in recent years, Mexico has the largest number of representatives in European soccer and there are several nationals that have remained for several years and in recent months other players have arrived to try luck.
In this way, throughout history there have been several Mexican soccer players who have established themselves in European football and in the following list we make the most recent and updated recap.
He Chucky Lozano he was champion with PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie 2017-2018 and with Napoli he won the Italian Cup 2019-2020 and Serie A 2022-23.
The youth squad from Pachuca has only played in Europe with the PSV Eindhoven since 2018 and there he has won two titles: Dutch Cup 2021-2022 and Dutch Super Cup 2022-2023.
The left side is part of the genk of Belgium and there until now he has been able to win the Belgian Cup 2020-2021.
The multifunctional defender is part of the ajax and there he has won the Dutch Super Cup 2019-2020, Dutch Cup 2020-2021, Eredivisie 2020-2021 and Eredivisie 2021-2022.
‘H H‘He was a captain and a benchmark of the Porto FC and there he was able to consecrate himself with the 2013-2014 Portuguese Super Cup and 2017-2018 Primeira Liga and in his time in Spain with Atlético de Madrid he was part of the 2020-2021 La Liga championship.
He ‘Tecatito‘ became a benchmark for Porto FC and won several titles from the 2017-2018 Primeira Liga, 2017-2018 Portuguese Super Cup, 2019-2020 Primeira Liga, 2019-2020 Portuguese Super Cup, 2019-2020 Portuguese Cup and 2021-2022 Primeira Liga. In Spain he has not yet been able to win a title.
The forward has won several titles in Europe in Spain with Atlético de Madrid he was part of the 2014-2015 Spanish Super Cup, in Portugal with Benfica won the 2015-2016 Primeira Liga, 2015-2016 Portuguese Cup, 2015-2016 Portuguese Super Cup, 2016-2017 Primeira Liga, 2016-2017 Portuguese Cup and 2016-2017 Portuguese Super Cup.
He ‘little Prince‘ He has spent many years in Europe, he practically spent more than 90% of his career in the Old Continent and played in several countries, where he could be champion with the PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie 2014-2015, Super Cup of the Netherlands 2014-2015, Eredivisie 2015-2016, Super Cup of the Netherlands 2015-2016 and with Real Betis he lifted the Copa del Rey 2021-2022.
During his stay in Europe as part of Real Betis, he was able to be part of the 2021-2022 Copa del Rey champion squad.
The central defender had a stint in Europe with several clubs, but only with the Porto FC he was able to lift titles such as the 2013-2014 Portuguese Super Cup and the 2017-2018 Primeira Liga.
The versatile midfielder returned to Mexico a few years ago, but had a tour of several clubs in the Old Continent, but he could only win one title and it was with the Porto FC by winning the domestic championship, the Primeira Liga 2017-2018.
He has been one of the few Mexican goalkeepers who has ventured to Europe, he played in Portugal with Porto FCwhile, in one of his assignments, he was league champion with the APOEL of Cyprus 2017-2018.
He had a stint abroad and with the German team, eintracht frankfurt It was where he stood out the most and won the 2017-2018 German Cup.
The central defender won his only title in Europe with the eintracht frankfurt German Cup 2017-2018.
The central defender was champion on several occasions, first with the AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie 2008-2009, Super Cup of the Netherlands 2008-2009 and with the PSV Eindhoven he won the 2015-2016 Eredivisie and the 2015-2016 Dutch Super Cup.
During his time in Greek soccer, Polished played in the olympiacos and was part of the 2015-2016 Greek League championship.
He ‘Chicharito‘ He won several titles with Manchester United, the Premier League 2010-2011, Community Shield 2010-2011, Community Shield 2011-2012, Premier League 2012-2013, Community Shield 2012-2013, Seville UEFA Europa League 2019-2020.
The midfielder was part of the Celtic and won the 2011-2012 Scottish First Division.
The central defender was part of the PSV Eindhoven and there he won the Eredivisie 2006-2007, Eredivisie 2007-2008 and the Netherlands Super Cup 2007-2008.
The Blaugrana youth squad won several titles with Barcelona, La Liga 2008-2009, 2010-2011 and 2012-2013, the Spanish Super Cup 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 and the Copa del Rey 2011-2012.
In his first season in Europe with the Monaco he won Ligue 1 1999-2000, the French Super Cup 2002-2003 and with Barcelona he won La Liga 2004-2005, La Liga 2005-2006, the Spanish Super Cup 2005-2006, the Champions League 2005-2006, the Spanish Super Cup 2006-2007 , La Liga 2008-2009, Copa del Rey 2008-2009, Spanish Super Cup 2008-2009, Champions League 2008-2009, European Super Cup 2008-2009, La Liga 2009-2010.
The Mexican soccer player won the Greek League 1999-2000, 2000-2001, 2001-2002, 2002-2003, 2004-2005, 2005-2006 and 2006-2007, the Greek Cup 2004-2005 and 2005-2006, in addition, the Ukrainian League 2007-2008, the Ukrainian Cup 2007-2008 and the UEFA Europa League 2008-2009.
After the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the cream-blue youth squad was signed by the stuttgart and in his first campaign in the Old Continent he was champion of the 2006-2007 Bundesliga.
Similarly, the central defender was part of the stuttgart after the 2006 World Cup and was champion of the 2006-2007 Bundesliga.
The Pentapichichi and best soccer player in the history of Mexico, won several titles in Spain, with Atlético de Madrid lifted the Copa del Rey 1984-1985, while with Real Madrid La Liga 1985-1986, La Liga 1986-1987, La League 1987-1988, Spanish Super Cup 1987-1988, La Liga 1989-1990 and Spanish Super Cup 1989-1990.
