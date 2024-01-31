Mexican soccer was shaken after the murder of a player in the middle of a gameeither. Sergio Jáuregui, who was 28 years old, was shot numerous times while playing a friendly match in Cuautla, Morelos, in central Mexico.

Local press reports indicate that the emergency services attended to the former professional soccer player for the Arroceros de Cuautla, but it was impossible to save his life.

Local authorities are investigating the reason why a hitman attacked Jáuregui.

According to the entity's media, the alleged murderer went to the amateur match on a motorcycle and after firing his firearm at Jáuregui, who approached the bank to drink water, he fled without immediately knowing his whereabouts.

🔴 This Sunday, around 11 am, Sergio Jauregui, former player of the Arroceros de Cuautla, was the victim of an execution on the soccer field of the Santa Inés neighborhood in Cuautla, Morelos. Violence continues to impact our entity. #JusticeForSergio #Cuautla pic.twitter.com/niGHNpQL2U — Red Morelos Noticias (@RedMorelos_N) January 28, 2024

Jáuregui debuted as a professional in 2010 with the Arroceros, from the lower divisions of Mexico, in which he achieved leadership that led him to be known as the “Eternal Captain of Cuautla.”

One of his former clubs, Atlético de San Luis Rey, fired Jáuregui in a post on their social networks. “We regret the death of our former player and captain Sergio Jáuregui, who defended the colors of our team in the last Tournament of the Suns. Our deepest condolences to his entire family.”

“We appreciate how you defended our shield and how you left everything on the field game by game, for that reason, we will always carry you in our shield and heart. Many thanks to the 'Eternal Captain of Cuautla'. Rest in Peace Friend,” said the Mexican team.

With Efe

