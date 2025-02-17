02/17/2025 at 6:01 p.m.





















The Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrioknown for his song ‘Two -legged rat’ died on Monday at 77 years of age, according to an official statement in the artist’s family networks.

«With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the death of our beloved Paquita La del Barrio, in his home in Veracruz, being a unique and unrepeatable artist who will leave us an indelible mark on the heart of all who met her and enjoy her music »He established his family’s text.

The family did not detail the causes of death of the artist, born on April 2, 1947 in the eastern state of Veracruz and one of the most emblematic singers of the Mexican regional genre.