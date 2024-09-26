Neymar He has always been linked to beautiful women throughout his career as a footballer. In recent months, he became the father of two babies from different mothers, which caused some controversy in the star’s entourage.

Now, the Mexican singer Danna Paola She revealed a possible affair she had with the player from Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and confirmed that she had a very close relationship when she was wearing the Paris Saint-Germain shirt.

In an interview with The Revolt From Spain, the Mexican composer did not deny having had a romantic relationship with Neymar despite the many rumors that emerged, but said that she was very close to him between 2017 and 2023.

David Broncano, the presenter of the programme, asked her: “Yes, he does. Neymar, right?” Danna Paola was blunt: “Yes, we met. He was in Paris. I had never said that before.”

The Mexican also explained that she learned that romantic relationships with professional soccer players are complicated because “he has other things to do.”

“I have learned a lot about football thanks to my boyfriend because he is a Real Madrid fan,” the singer explained.

When asked if she was in a relationship with a player, the presenter asked: “Is your boyfriend a Real Madrid player or a footballer?” She replied bluntly: “No, no. I have already been with footballers, but I am not going to name them.”

“I’ve been with footballers who have the same thing as being with actresses and singers. I’ve had my experiences, all of them good, but I understand that the profession is demanding and mine too. So we don’t get along,” he said.

