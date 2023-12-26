Cosplay is not limited only to models, but people in other fields of work also choose to demonstrate their passion for a character or anime by dressing just like them. This is the case of a Mexican singer who, like all of us who grew up in this country, loves dragon ballsomething he made clear with a milk cosplay.

Not long ago, Angelina Victoria, a Mexican singer, took on the task of giving new life to Milk, Goku's wife. For a change, this time we don't see clothing inspired by Dragon Ball Z, but in his appearance during the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament, where he competes and commits to Goku.

Undoubtedly, Victoria did a great job bringing this classic version of Milk to life. While this character hasn't done much since he fought Goku in the round of 16 at the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament, many fans are eager for the opportunity to see this character in action again, even if it's against thieves, and not against Frieza.

Victoria's work is top notch as we get to see great work that gives us an idea of ​​what Milk would look like in real life. This may not be the cosplay with the most production that we have seen in recent months, but it is one that makes clear the passion that many of us have for Dragon Ball.

Via: Angelina Victoria