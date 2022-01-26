Los Angeles, United States.- A Mexican citizen has been sentenced this Wednesday to 18 months in prison to jump from a plane on the ground at Los Angeles airport after trying to get into the cockpit, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred last June on a plane who was about to take off for Salt Lake (Utah, USA), and had just left the boarding gate, when this individual assaulted a stewardess while trying to enter the cockpit and then jumped out of the plane.

According to the statement, this passenger “ran at full speed” and “began to hit the cabin door” and seeing that he could not enter, he pushed the stewardess and went to the emergency exit on the right side of the planewhere he managed to open part of one of the doors, causing the emergency slide to partially unfold.

Another passenger tried to restrain him, but he jumped out of the aircraft and was injured.

The passenger, 34 years old and a native of La Paz (Baja California Sur, Mexico), was found guilty last October of one charge of assaulting members of the flight crew, as well as the flight attendants, and has been sentenced. this Wednesday by a federal judge to a year and a half in prison and a fine of 20,132 dollars.

