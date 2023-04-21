Mexico City.- The Mexican writer and journalist, Elena Poniatowska Lovereceived this Wednesday the Belisario Domínguez medal, the highest civil recognition in the country.

Poniatowska, 90, attended the ceremony that was not attended by the president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhom the writer has supported unconditionally.

Upon receiving the award, the journalist thanked, although she expressed her “sadness” for the absence of the president, whom she said she loved and admired.

Poniatowska said that she never imagined receiving the recognition, as she said “it is an enormous distinction given to those whom I have admired so much.”

The writer, who avoided making a political speech during her thanks, made a brief review of her career, where she highlighted the stories she told about earthquakes and the student massacre on October 2, 1968.

He also mentioned famous people such as Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”, Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, among others, whom he considered “his friends”.

Senator Sasil de León said that Poniatowska’s life was a “fight that opened the gap for feminism in our country.”

And he pointed out that the medal serves to “recognize the work of many women who have done and do every day in journalism” in Mexico.

Visibly moved, the writer said she only had words of gratitude for the recognition.

“Thanks to Mexico, the country of my grandmother and my mother (?) thanks to the life that has allowed me to write what I think,” he said.

Finally, he apologized for not delivering a political speech during his honor. “She was sorry to disappoint you,” she expressed.

award-winning novel

The legislative body approved on April 12 to award the Belisario Domínguez medal to Poniatowska, (Paris, 1932), thus becoming the ninth woman to receive the highest distinction awarded by the Senate, since the recognition was inaugurated in 1954.

The first Belisario Domínguez medal awarded to a woman was in 1954, to the educator Rosaura Zapata.

While the most recent was awarded to the economist Ifigenia Martínez, in 2021.

Poniatowska was elected among 298 applications that registered with the Belisario Domínguez Commission, of which only 151 candidates were defined, including the journalist, who became the first woman to receive the National Journalism Award in Mexico in 1978. and was elected for this distinction.

Prior to the ceremony, López Obrador expressed on his Twitter account that the award to the writer was appropriate.

“On this occasion, the senators did not err when they awarded the Belisario Domínguez Medal to Elena Poniatowska. Elenita is the best writer of our days, the most intelligent, but above all the one who has always been with those who suffer and fight for others. She is a secular saint,” said the president.

Wide trajectory

Poniatowska was born in Paris, but has lived in Mexico since 1942 and has had Mexican nationality since 1969.

In 1949 he completed his studies in the United States, until he returned to Mexico in 1953 and at that time he began working at the “Excélsior” newspaper.

In 1955 he published his first novel, Lilus Kikus and in 1971 he won the Xavier Villaurrutia literary prize for La noche de Tlatelolco, although he rejected it.

His works include the chronicles of the student massacre of October 2, 1968; the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, and the Chiapas conflict in 1994.

She has been a professor of literature and journalism at the Kairós and National Youth Institutes (INJ) and at the El Grupo literary workshop. She was a founding member of the Cineteca Nacional and the Siglo XXI publishing house.

In addition, he has studied the figure of important cultural personalities such as the Mexican poet Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz and the Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco, through short films.

The Mexican writer has a literary award that bears her name, established in 2007 by the Government of the Mexican capital, and is “honoris causa” by universities around the world. In 2013 she won the Cervantes Prize for Literature. EFE