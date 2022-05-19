Next Saturday, May 28, the commitments of the Mexican team, between his tour of the United States and the games corresponding to the Concacaf Nations League. For it, Gerardo Martino summoned 32 players who will be incorporated little by little.

Carlos Acevedo, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo TalaveraRodolfo Pizarro, Luis Romo, Erick Aguirre and Cesar Montes They started their concentration since last weekend. They have been joined by those who ended their participation in Liga MX and after a few days off.

Isreal Reyes reported this Wednesday, while Hector Moreno, Julio César Domínguez, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira and Santiago Giménez did it this Thursday. They also arrived at the concentration this day Alexis VegaFernando Beltran and Roberto Alvarado.

The group gathered so far will travel to the United States next Monday, May 23, and once there, the rest of the players will be added as they finish their participation with their clubs. William OchoaKevin Álvarez, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Gerardo Chávez, Jesús Angulo, Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martin They are playing semifinals of Clausura 2022.

So of those 7 players, some will join those led by ‘Tata’ Martino next week, as well as those who play in Europe and who end the season next week. While Julian Araujo it is likely that it will be incorporated until June, since the mls not for activity until the FIFA Date.

El Tri’s first game will be against Nigeria on May 28 and later they will face Uruguay on June 2. On Sunday, June 5, the game is scheduled against Ecuadorand by then the group is likely to be complete, once all competitions at club level have concluded.