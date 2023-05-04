While thousands of scriptwriters in the United States go on strike, the audiovisual industry in Mexico is waiting attentively for the results. A recent trend in which American film and television productions move to Mexico to lower their costs has benefited the industry in the Latin American country. Perhaps, in the medium term, the salary pressures of its scriptwriters will serve as a push towards hiring, not only technicians, but also creative Mexican storytellers. The possibility tastes bittersweet for many in the middle.

In November 2007, the last time the Writers Guild of America (WGA) led its thousands of members on strike, the world was very different. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon were not big players in the audiovisual content market. TikTok did not exist either, an application that does not spend on production, but conglomerates huge amounts of content so addictive that it consumes hours of user attention every day. Today, movie studios and exhibitors are in fierce competition to prove to their shareholders that theirs is still a profitable business model.

One way in which they have achieved this has been by reducing the budget that they grant to pay screenwriters. This comes on par with the highest increase in the cost of living in 40 years. Corporate owners become millionaires off of stories and content, the writers argue, so they deserve better pay.

The pandemic changed the way screenwriters work, who can now work in virtual rooms, says Tábata Vilar, director of the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine). “The internet precisely allows industries like this one that talent is not just from a country, so we in Mexico have to continue professionalizing and improving, that the level of that talent to tell stories also as the Americans do, who they are the magicians in terms of narratives and the construction of stories”.

A film script in Mexico, bought by a platform streaming or a study, can be sold for between 400,000 and 1.5 million pesos (22,300 dollars and 84,000). When it comes to television, the budget for the scriptwriters of a series does not reach 1% in Mexico, while in the US it is assigned close to 5%, according to estimates by The Lift, the largest audiovisual production house in the country. In an effort to raise the bar for scripts being produced in Mexico, Canacine held a contest in which the winning writers will work with US industry consultants. “We chose consultants from the American industry precisely because they are the strongest on this issue,” Vilar points out.

Netflix, HBO and other film and television distributors already work with Mexican screenwriters, though not on the scale of their American talent. Unlike their American counterparts, most Mexican screenwriters are not part of the only union created to represent them. Also, salaries are generally lower in Mexico, a middle-income country.

“The bastard thing is that the movies and series that we write in Spanish from Mexico are also part, although ignored, of the global grid of the big platforms and they pay us 5 times worse,” award-winning film director Alejandra Márquez said on Twitter. who has worked, both as a scriptwriter and as a director, for several series that are seen on platforms.

Programs like The House of Flowers either Narcos: Mexico They are produced in Latin America, but are distributed in this and other markets. In some cases, they are distributed globally. It is about “naming a situation”, says Márquez, writer and director of the multi-award-winning girls good, on the phone. “It seems to me that they dismiss us as part of the first-rate industry, but, at the same time, I would like to ask how many people in the United States did not see La Casa de las Flores? If the only thing that matters is what happens in that territory, what about that thing that costs less and is attracting subscribers in the same way that shows that cost ten times as much do?”

As in any other industry, audiovisual production seeks tax incentives from countries to work there. “They are a key driver of activity in the sector and have increased over the past decade as governments invest in these strategic policy interventions,” said a report published on Wednesday by London-based sector consultancy Olsberg SPI. . “In November 2022, the number of incentives for audiovisual production at the national, state and provincial levels amounted to 107 worldwide.

Although Mexico is an important and key market in the global audiovisual sector, it does not offer an incentive to production of the type that is widely applied today,” the report says.

In a statement issued from its UK office, The Lift refers to the strike in the US as the result of pressure on platforms and studios to meet Wall Street projections. “All of this points to further relocation of production to places like Mexico, allowing studios to reduce costs without running into union issues, since production in Mexico is not subject to US unions,” the company says.

The Lift recognizes that writing for television is “probably the most difficult talent to bring to Mexico, given language differences,” founding partner Avelino Rodríguez, director of the Mexico office and president of Canacine, wrote in an email. Rodríguez cites as an example bilingual and Anglo-Saxon writers who live in other parts of the world, outside the US, who have been able to work in this industry. “Of course, the writers don’t need to be physically anywhere. They can simply send their copy to wherever the production is happening, including Americans who are not part of the WGA or are willing to ignore its rules.”

“In short,” says Rodríguez, “I don’t think the WGA’s monopoly of writers in the United States can last in a globalized world.”

