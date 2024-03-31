The Mexican rocker passes away Rita Guerrero will have a posthumous tribute, since a street in CDMX will be named after her, It is reported on various news portals. Rita is considered an iconic figure in the emerging music scene during the nineties.

Martí Batres, the Head of Government of Mexico City, announces that Rita Guerrerowhose full name was Rita Marcela Guerrero Huerta, vocalist of the group Santa Sabina, will receive recognition.

Rita Guerrero She was selected by more than six thousand citizens as the most voted woman from a set of 10 names of women who have managed to stand out and will replace some names of streets and roads in CDMX.

Mexican singer Rita Guerrero died on March 11, 2011 due to cancer. Instagram photo

The change of names arises as an effort to recognize and make visible the contribution of outstanding women in history and society.

Furthermore, Martí Batres regrets that men's names prevail on the streets of CDMX, many of them historical figures associated with repression and betrayal of the homeland.

Rita Guerrero, Adela Salazar, Benita Galeana, Elvia Carrillo Puerto, Remedios Varo, Rosario Castellanos, Adela Velarde, Valentina Ramírez, Matilde Montoya and Elena Garro are the names of women who received the highest scores in the vote.

Rita Guerrero died in 2011 from breast cancer., at 46 years of age and originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; Between 1988 and 2005 she was the vocalist of the group Santa Sabina. As a performer, she specialized in the genres of rock, baroque music and viceregal music.

