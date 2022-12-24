Colombia.- The video of a Mexican who traveled to Colombia with his family went viral through TikTok; however, made a terrible mistake.

TikTok user @maulopezzz posted a video on TikTok where reveals that he owes 11 million pesos to his parents.

Maulo says he has 80 missed calls from his momand explains that he is going to go with his family to Colombia in December.

“We’re going to Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena, and they assigned me just one little thing.” Maulo had to book a boat for the dates they were going to Colombia.

“Mau, you reserved the boat for the dates that we are going to be in Medellín and there is no sea in Medellín and they do not want to return our money, Do you know how much it cost?” It cost 11,456,640 Colombian pesosapproximately 46 thousand Mexican pesos.

The ship had to be reserved for Cartagena and Mau was wrong and booked it in Medellín. His excuse was that “Maluma was from Medellín and she always goes up to the sea.”

In the end they could not return the money and he owes 11 million Colombian pesos to his parents.