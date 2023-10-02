Mexico City.- Francisco Chacon, former referee of Liga MX, who analyzes the issues of the Mexican arbitration being a collaborator of the team Aztec Sportshe revealed in his social networks that a referee was threatened by a manager ‘at gunpoint’.

According to the former referee, hissing, Priscila Eritzel Pérez Borjawas threatened with a firearm by one of the leaders of the Zitácuaro Soccer Deportivo who participates in the Premier league–Second Division of Mexico-, in its Aerie b after the match against Club Pachuca celebrated on Michoacan.

The issue was not to reveal the identity of the referee in their social environment, but Francisco Chacon announced that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) He asked Priscila Eritzel Pérez Borja not make any report in your arbitration record.

Francisco Chacón’s ‘Tweet’ about the Priscila Pérez case

Twitter Francisco Chacón

The Femexfut he wanted to wash his hands even though hissing reported the incident. In exchange for her silence, she was appointed seven days later by one of the parties of the Mexican Women’s Leagueaccording to Francisco Chacon.

Priscila Pérez directing a match

jam media

“CONFIRMED The referee, Priscila Perezwas threatened at gunpoint in ZitácuaroMichoacán by the president of that team, the referee spoke to the FMF to report the incident and they told her not to make any report on the card, in exchange they designated her in Liga MX seven days later,” he reported in Twitter.

Likewise, the journalist from Aztec Sports, David Medranoreported that the manager who threatened Priscila Eritzel Pérez Borja He went to the referee’s booth to complain to them for their work in his team’s duel, which ended 1-3 in favor of the team. Club Pachuca and it was played on September 10, in the Ignacio López Rayón stadiumlocated in Zitácuaro, Michoacan.

