The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) denied this Thursday that it had requested wiretaps from the Mexican telecommunications company Telcel to spy on opposition politicians as indicated by an investigation published by The New York Times.

(Also read: Policewoman who breastfed a baby rescued after Hurricane Otis is promoted)

According to a report published this Thursday by The New York Times, the FGJCDMX sent spying on telephone lines of opposition figures and some figures of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in the country’s capital and its metropolitan area since 2021.

“The FGJCDMX categorically denies having requested wiretapping or geolocations of the aforementioned persons from the telecommunications company Telcel,” said the institution’s spokesperson, Ulises Lara López, in a media message. “The Prosecutor’s Office did not order the aforementioned company (to hand over) the telephone records of politicians and officials as indicated in the publication (…) this institution does not spy on political figures or any person, on the contrary, it investigates for exclusively legal purposes “he added.

Lara López also pointed out “that there are no official letters or investigation folders with the nomenclature of the aforementioned request for information” and He explained that the Prosecutor’s Office for Investigation of Crimes committed by public servants has already been given a hearing for a thorough investigation to be carried out, “to know the origin of the alleged documents.”

(Read also: Colombian family who was missing in Mexico found in hotel: what is known)

According to the publication, during the head of Government (2018-2023) of the now presidential candidate of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Claudia Sheinbaum, the autonomous body, whose owner is Ernestina Godoy, requested access to phone records of more than a dozen politicians and he obtained them through the company Telcel, owned by magnate Carlos Slim.

“At least 14 court records reviewed by The New York Times show that the attorney general’s office directed the country’s largest telecommunications company to hand over phone and text message records, as well as location data for more than a dozen officials and politicians. outstanding Mexicans,” the report points out.

According to the American newspaper, Telcel acknowledged in a court document that it had received the requirements and delivered the records, which covered from 2021 to this year.

ANDAmong the people who were spied on, according to the publication, are the opposition member Santiago Taboada, candidate to govern Mexico City, and Senator Lilly Téllez, who was seeking to be a candidate for president, both from the right-wing National Action Party (PAN).

Higinio Martínez Miranda and Horacio Duarte Olivares, main political operators of Morena in the State of Mexico, also appear. Also included is the former local representative of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), Alessandra Rojo de la Vega, among other politicians.

Quoted by the media, the Prosecutor’s Office assured that “it does not spy on political figures or any person. On the contrary, it investigates for exclusively legal purposes.” However, according to two jurists consulted by the newspaper, the actions of the FGJCDMX were illegal, while another expert said they may not necessarily be illegal, but a “clear abuse of power.”

Taboada, mayor of the Benito Juárez internal district investigated for alleged real estate corruption, stated on social networks that the information “proves the political persecution of the prosecutor’s office.” “As I reported months ago, today the evidence is revealed in an international media. It is clear how afraid they are of our change project for CDMX,” he said on the X network.

This case adds to the one revealed last May in a report by the same newspaper in which, citing several sources in direct contact with the then federal undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, reported that he had been a victim of espionage with the Pegasus system of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena). However, at that time President Andrés Manuel López Obrador minimized the fact. As on other occasions, López Obrador rejected the accusations, recalling that he was a victim of espionage by previous presidents.

EFE