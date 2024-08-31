Through social networks, the work of a teacher in Mexico came to light. He uses drawings of animals to teach physics. One Piece. This is what you can see in the images that accompany this note.

The teacher in question is Oliver Castro, who runs the @HeeyOliveer account on Twitter and also has a presence on both Instagram and TikTok. This engineer by profession is also a streamer or content generator, and occasionally makes some broadcasts.

In the drawings made by Castro, various characters appear One Pieceas is the case of Monkey D. Luffy, as well as Usopp (as Sogeking). The Going Merry, the first ship of Luffy and his crew, also appears on the scene.

In the case of the Pirate King aspirant, his elasticity is used to show examples related to tension. As for his ship, it is used to exemplify Archimedes’ principle as well as other concepts.

Tony Tony Chopper also enters the scene but in a somewhat more veiled way. As expected, this initiative by this teacher has caught the attention of fans of One PieceThere are those who say that he has the soul of a manga artist or mangaka but ended up as an engineer.

The fact is that Oliver Castro has a talent for drawing. What is not yet known is where he teaches, and how his students react to this teaching method.

Although Castro has a presence on YouTube, he prefers to share his videos One Piece on TikTok. With so many years that this series created by Eiichiro Oda has lasted, it is clear that it has had a notable influence not only on pop culture but beyond.

This is a clear example of this. The series is also used to promote various products, such as energy drinks. Its new remake or reissue by Wit Studio will expand its presence worldwide.

Apart from One Piece We have more anime information at TierraGamer.