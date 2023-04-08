What a moment the Mexican striker is living Santiago Gimenez. The ‘Bebote’ left Mexico to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe and with the firm intention of being able to consolidate himself in international football with Feyenoord.
With work and dedication, the fruits have appeared in the career of the national attacker, who today is the best Aztec soccer player on the other side of the pond.
Thanks to his developed nose for goalscoring, ‘Santi’ has 5 goals in the Europa League, which is why he has already entered the top as one of the top Under 23 scorers in the leagues that are on the other side of the pond.
Defending the Rotterdam team, Santiago Giménez has scored 11 goals, placing himself as the fourth best Under 23 scorer, taking into account League, Cup, Champions League and Europa League games.
Above the Cruz Azul youth squad are Thijs Dallinga (12 goals), Jonathan David (12 goals) and first place goes to the outstanding Norwegian Erling Haaland, who plays for Manchester City with 15 goals.
With this performance by Santiago Giménez, he has aroused the interest of other international clubs, however, the player, who has a market value of 19 million euros, will continue at Feyenoord for at least one more season.
Likewise, the Mexican striker is in second place as the maximum network breaker in the current Europa League competition, only below Marcus Rashford of Manchester United with 6.
#Mexican #pride #Santiago #Giménez #Top #scorers #Europe
