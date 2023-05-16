receive a serenade is the dream of many, therefore, a granny, seeing in the distance to mariachiscould not help but see them, because he delighted her with his voice and musical instruments, however, when he noticed, they made him a tender gesture to the woman

The mariachis managed to move everyone on the internet, not only because of their talent, but because of their big heart, serenading the elderly woman for a tender reason.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account of the musical group, ‘@mariachiazucenas’, when being in the streets of León, Guanajuato, surprised everyone on Mother’s day.

This is how the video broadcast by ‘Mariachi Azucenas de León’ managed to make everyone’s skin goosebumps, because when they gave a serenade, they went to a neighboring house, realizing that a woman did not stop seeing them.

The women indicated that they decided to dedicate a song to a woman, because: “Today we met a Mom who in the distance saw us working and we were so nostalgic to see her that we decided to give her a little of what we gave her. we could give that it is our job and the emotion he felt was indescribable, we hope to brighten his heart a little and see that emotional moment for us was the greatest satisfaction, God gives us to share “.

The emotional action, derived thousands of reactions from Internet users, since during the filming, it was observed that the woman could not help but burst into tears for the happiness she felt.

What are the most famous mariachis in Mexico?

The traditional mariachi has musicians dressed in regional clothing, inspired by charros, by accompanying their songs with string instruments and their wonderful voice, they touch everyone’s heartstrings.

It is a representative music in the culture of the Mexican people, its cost per service, per hour, varies between 3,800 and 7,000 pesos, while among the most famous mariachis in Mexico, are: