USA. – Today, Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Grammy awards where important Mexican artists are nominated in the Latin category as “Best Regional Mexican Music Album”.

The gala ceremony will take place at the Crypto venue. Com Arena in Los Angeles, California where important Hollywood celebrities will attend such as Bad Bunny, Harry Style, Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, among many others.

Although the Grammy Awards are considered an American remuneration, the truth is that Mexican music is one of the highest cultural representations throughout the world and in the United States, however, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences added “Best Regional Mexican Music Album” as an important category of the great event.

In the same way, each consecutive year the Grammy Awards rewards latin artists and in this 65th edition, the nominated Mexican singers were; Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki”, Natalia Lafourcade, Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal and Chiquis Rivera.

Marco Antonio Solis “El Buki” He was nominated for his recent musical album “Qué ganas de no verte (Deluxe) which was released in May 2022 and quickly positioned itself among the first places in the music of the Mexican region with the successful singles of “Aquí te espero”, “Se vía venir”, “El remedio de mi mal”, among many more.

The Mexican artist Natalia Lafourcade originally from Veracruz was nominated for her album “Un canto por México- El Musical” which was released at the end of the year 2021, specifically on November 12. “A song for Mexico- The Musical was recorded in Xalapa Veracruz with a wonderful group of human beings with whom worlds intertwined and where together we celebrate our Mexican culture and tradition. Achieving it was a dream, ”wrote Natalia Lafourcade through her Instagram.

The successful group of Los Tigres del Norte were nominated for the album “La Reunion (Deluxe)” which was released in May 2022. Also, during the Latin Grammy ceremony held in November 2022, the successful album won the award for “Best Norteño Album”. Therefore, it is a point in favor for the norteño group that the academy considers them as future winners of the Grammy Awards in the category of “Best Regional Mexican Music Album”.

The singer Christian Nodal was nominated for his album “Outlaw” which premiered at the end of May 2023 and became one of the most streamed Mexican musical materials on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Likewise, the interpreter from Caborca, Sonora was awarded by the Latin Grammy 2022 in the category of “Best Ranchera/Mariachi Music Album.

On the other hand, the singer Chiquis Rivera, Jenny Rivera’s eldest daughter, was nominated for his Queen Bee musical albumwhich he won in the category of “Best Banda Music Album” for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. “I am eternally grateful,” wrote the singer after reacting to her first nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards.